Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $35.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.56%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

