Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $86.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

