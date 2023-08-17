Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 19,492 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

