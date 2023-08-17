Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.3 %

CTVA opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.