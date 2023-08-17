Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.35. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,350 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

