Kevin Brian Cox Buys 5,200 Shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Brian Cox purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $24,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,507,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,277,259.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SurgePays Stock Performance

Shares of SURG opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SurgePays, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $8.33.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SurgePays

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SurgePays during the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SurgePays during the second quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SurgePays in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SurgePays from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SURG

SurgePays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company that engages in the provision of services to the underbanked and underserved communities in the United States. The company offers mobile broadband, voice, and SMS text messaging to both subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers as well as to low-income consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.