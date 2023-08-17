Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,705 shares during the period. Key Tronic comprises 3.4% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.14% of Key Tronic worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 156,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Key Tronic stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 41,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,748. Key Tronic Co. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

