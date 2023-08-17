Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 171,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

