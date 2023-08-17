Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,486,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,005,000 after purchasing an additional 96,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AEE opened at $79.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

