Keybank National Association OH Has $13.15 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Aflac by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $1,216,794.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,111.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,201. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock opened at $75.83 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.03 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

