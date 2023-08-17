Keybank National Association OH Has $6.68 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE DD opened at $74.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.19. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

