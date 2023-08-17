KeyCorp Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $515.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $428.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a PE ratio of 72.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.92. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

