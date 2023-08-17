KeyCorp Comments on Target Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Target in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $7.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.45.

NYSE TGT opened at $128.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average of $150.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after acquiring an additional 92,702 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

