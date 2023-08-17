KeyCorp Comments on Vacasa, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) – KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vacasa in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCSA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vacasa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,128,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,119.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Eric Breon sold 252,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $186,542.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,117.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,128,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,737,321 shares of company stock worth $1,916,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vacasa by 339.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Vacasa by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vacasa by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

