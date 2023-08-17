KeyCorp Increases SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $50.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBOW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $903.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 518.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 26.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 136.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

