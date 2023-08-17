Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.19-$8.19 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.05. 1,256,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,920. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $139.63 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.58.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

