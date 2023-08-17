Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,305.22

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,305.22 ($29.24) and traded as low as GBX 1,468 ($18.62). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 1,484 ($18.83), with a volume of 135,629 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($41.23) to GBX 2,250 ($28.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($34.25) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,745 ($34.82).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,876.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,733.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,299.44.

In other Keywords Studios news, insider Bertrand Bodson bought 2,702 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($23.47) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($63,411.14). In other news, insider Marion Sears acquired 1,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,133 ($27.06) per share, for a total transaction of £21,330 ($27,058.23). 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

