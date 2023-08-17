Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Kforce in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Kforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kforce

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.88. Kforce has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.87 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.