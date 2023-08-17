Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Down 24.8%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Kidoz Trading Down 24.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $18.03 million and a PE ratio of -6.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Kidoz had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

