Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $496.14 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of KE traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.39. 23,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13. Kimball Electronics has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $701.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

