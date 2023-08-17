Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $5.27

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $5.50. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 141,676 shares.

KC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $271.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 34.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. Analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

