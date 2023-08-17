Kinross Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on K. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of K stock opened at C$6.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.07 and a 12-month high of C$7.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.50, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

