Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Bought by Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,319,063 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up 23.4% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $25,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $37,680,000,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CSFB lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 5,057,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,820,325. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

