Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

Kinsale Capital Group has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Kinsale Capital Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to earn $14.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL traded down $11.44 on Thursday, reaching $370.57. 107,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,808. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $239.82 and a twelve month high of $393.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total transaction of $524,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,831 shares in the company, valued at $24,786,600.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

