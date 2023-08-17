Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.36

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 242666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Kirin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

Further Reading

