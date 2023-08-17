KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.73

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $12.06. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 79,186 shares trading hands.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%.

Institutional Trading of KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 64,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

