KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.73

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and traded as high as $12.06. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 79,186 shares trading hands.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
