Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 136000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Klondike Gold Stock Down 5.6 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
About Klondike Gold
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Gold
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.