Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

Shares of Koss stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.76. 13,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,564. Koss has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

