Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

KRO stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,809. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -380.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,744.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.76. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,704.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Nace purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $105,744.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $11,246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

