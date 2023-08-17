Kujira Price Hits $0.77 on Top Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Kujira has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $84.08 million and $475,037.01 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.81160923 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $273,363.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

