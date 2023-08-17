KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of -0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of 2.70 million during the quarter. KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 394.38% and a negative return on equity of 227.15%. KULR Technology Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

KULR traded down 0.20 on Thursday, reaching 0.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,433,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,180. KULR Technology Group has a 1 year low of 0.55 and a 1 year high of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

