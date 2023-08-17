L & S Advisors Inc Buys New Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.75. The stock had a trading volume of 698,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,750. The company has a market cap of $207.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $292.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.87.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total value of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.