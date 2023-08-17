L & S Advisors Inc Has $3.23 Million Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Albemarle by 71.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 41.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

ALB stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.69. 929,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,952. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.60. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.81%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

