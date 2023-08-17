L & S Advisors Inc Invests $2.46 Million in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 370.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.46. 525,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.79.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

