L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.95. The stock had a trading volume of 572,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $59.97. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.20 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

