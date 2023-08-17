L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 698.7% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after buying an additional 622,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $159.50. 266,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,157. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average is $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

