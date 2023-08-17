L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 1,447 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 104.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $356,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 77.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,825,000 after purchasing an additional 84,742 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the first quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 85,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 265,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock traded down $24.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,223.26. The company had a trading volume of 245,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,962. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,215.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,226.31. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $754.76 and a one year high of $1,388.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 81.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

