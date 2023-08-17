L & S Advisors Inc Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Simon Property Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,128. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day moving average of $114.63.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

