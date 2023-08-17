Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 723,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 50.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 162,019 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 378,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 271,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

