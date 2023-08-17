Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $20.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.48%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.
