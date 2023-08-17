Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.9% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $9.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $655.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $647.19 and a 200 day moving average of $566.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

