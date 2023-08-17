Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.47.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $649.09. 58,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $647.19 and its 200 day moving average is $566.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

