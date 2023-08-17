Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.
Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.
Lancaster Colony Trading Down 2.4 %
LANC stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.28. 84,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,390. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.21. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $143.79 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.27.
Institutional Trading of Lancaster Colony
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lancaster Colony
Lancaster Colony Company Profile
Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lancaster Colony
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.