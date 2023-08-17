Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 50.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

LANC stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $182.28. 84,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,390. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.21. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $143.79 and a twelve month high of $220.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 10.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

