Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LANC opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.03 and a 200-day moving average of $197.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.21. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $143.79 and a 12-month high of $220.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 283.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

