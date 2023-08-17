Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Trading Up 2%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 2,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LDSCY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 680 ($8.63) to GBX 700 ($8.88) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.61) to GBX 625 ($7.93) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.88) to GBX 725 ($9.20) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $683.33.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LDSCY

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.