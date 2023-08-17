Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires New Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after buying an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $512.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.47. The company has a market capitalization of $233.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $552.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.26.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

