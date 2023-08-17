Landaas & Co. WI ADV Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,716,000. Aufman Associates Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,368,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,711,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,805,000 after buying an additional 127,824 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $403.96. 1,293,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,746,768. The stock has a market cap of $323.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

