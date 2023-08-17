Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 53,480 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4,456.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,480 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $179.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $247.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.39.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 7 Best Bear Market ETFs to Battle a Market Decline
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- How to Invest in Wheat: Is it a Hedge Against Inflation?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.