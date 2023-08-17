Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 825 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Valvoline comprises approximately 1.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Valvoline by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,694.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.32. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.05.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 110.05% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

