Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,604 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.13% of Perrigo worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.41. 502,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,122. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -259.52%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $855,559.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,900 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,636.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

