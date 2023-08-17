Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 147.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,869 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $249,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.38.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.27. 624,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,178. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.94 and a 200 day moving average of $157.63. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $124.58 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

